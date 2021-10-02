Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.37, with a volume of 2507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after buying an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

