Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.28. 31,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,411. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

