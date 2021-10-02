Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.28. 31,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,411. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
