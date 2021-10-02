Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of WINC opened at $26.26 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

