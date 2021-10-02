Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.53.

NYSE WLK opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

