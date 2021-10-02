White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,495,000 after buying an additional 1,276,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.47. 8,568,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $422.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.