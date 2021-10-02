White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of RadNet worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in RadNet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RadNet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RadNet by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 278,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

