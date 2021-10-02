White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

GOOG stock traded up $63.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,729.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,789. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,804.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,528.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

