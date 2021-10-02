White Pine Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. NeoPhotonics comprises 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.67% of NeoPhotonics worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 176,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

