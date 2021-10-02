White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $1,411,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

LGIH stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 262,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,447. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

