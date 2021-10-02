Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,709,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,393,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $11,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

