Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $221.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Of late Williams-Sonoma is witnessing higher-than-expected e-commerce traffic in Canada. It is focused on enhancing customer experience through technology innovation and operational improvement. Meanwhile, the company has once again lifted fiscal 2021 outlook, thanks to encouraging macro trends. The company now projects revenue acceleration to $10 billion over the next four years. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

WSM opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.