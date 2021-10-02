WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 442,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,228,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company has a market cap of $120.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WISeKey International by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

