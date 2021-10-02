Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $187.40 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

