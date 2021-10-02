WOWswap Price Tops $6.52 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00013611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $179,369.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00108801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00151892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.34 or 1.00156897 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.05 or 0.07097637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

