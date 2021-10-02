Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 99,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,944. Xiaobai Maimai has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Xiaobai Maimai alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.