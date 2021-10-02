Xponance Inc. Buys 1,512 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $105.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

