Xponance Inc. Has $851,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.