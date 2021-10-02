Xponance Inc. Has $955,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

MGM opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.