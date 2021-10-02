Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

