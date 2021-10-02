XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $409,026.24 and $95.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00093445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00146459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00145414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017108 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

