XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $10.48 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,283.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,360.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.73.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.