XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,228 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.51.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

