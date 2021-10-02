XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,485 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Atlassian makes up 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $392.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.29 and its 200 day moving average is $279.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.