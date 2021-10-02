Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Lowered to “Hold” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

