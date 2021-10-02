Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 182.2% in September

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of YARIY opened at $25.10 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

