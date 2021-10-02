Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 182.2% in September

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of YARIY opened at $25.10 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
