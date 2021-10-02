Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $132.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. Also, it is benefiting from robust sales momentum in North America, the U.K., and Australia. Meanwhile, Yum Brands has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance guest experience. Also, it continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analyst’s optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. This along with a rise in net costs and expenses, and high debt levels remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.26.

NYSE:YUM opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

