Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.45 Million

Brokerages expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $56.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $75.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $236.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $237.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.90 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,397. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $783.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,099,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

