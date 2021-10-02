Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

