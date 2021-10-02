Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $343.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $356.40 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $208.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

