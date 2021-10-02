Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Primo Water also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

PRMW stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

