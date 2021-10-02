Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $269.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.30 million and the highest is $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 106,506.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

