Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,630. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $465.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

