Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,879. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $763.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.