Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

