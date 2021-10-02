Zacks: Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 2U by 5.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 2U by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 224,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. 765,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.94. 2U has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.