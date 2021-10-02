Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after buying an additional 178,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,784. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

