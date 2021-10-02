Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.81. Summit Materials reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

NYSE:SUM opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after buying an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

