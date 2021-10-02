Zacks: Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 895,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

