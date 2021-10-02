Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Xilinx by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $151.87. 2,017,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $101.96 and a twelve month high of $160.40.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

