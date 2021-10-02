Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report sales of $98.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.74 million. Yext reported sales of $89.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $387.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $440.14 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $453.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Yext stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 383,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

