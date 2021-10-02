Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

