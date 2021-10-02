Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $12.12 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.