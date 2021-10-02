Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Celestica stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,230 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Celestica by 681,894.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 425,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

