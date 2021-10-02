Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

