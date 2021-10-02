Zacks Investment Research Lowers L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.