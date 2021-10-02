Zacks Investment Research Lowers MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $498.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 432.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

