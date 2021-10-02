Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

