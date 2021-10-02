Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $989.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

