Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to “Hold”

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

