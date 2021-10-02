Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to “Buy”

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

XELA stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,000. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

